Reports: Duquesne hires Akron basketball coach Keith Dambrot

Duquesne University has hired University of Akron's men's basketball coach, according to multiple reports.

Duquesne has hired Akron's Keith Dambrot as its next head basketball coach, per multiple sources. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2017

Akron lost in the finals of this year's MAC Tournament.

Dambrot, 58, coached at Central Michigan before he was hired by Akron in time for the 2004-2005 season.

