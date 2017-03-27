Reports: Duquesne hires Akron basketball coach Keith Dambrot - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Reports: Duquesne hires Akron basketball coach Keith Dambrot

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Duquesne University has hired University of Akron's men's basketball coach, according to multiple reports.

Akron lost in the finals of this year's MAC Tournament.

Dambrot, 58, coached at Central Michigan before he was hired by Akron in time for the 2004-2005 season.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly