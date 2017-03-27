This Ohio town's budget crisis will result in police not responding to certain crashes

Alliance police will no longer respond to non-injury private property motor vehicle crashes, starting soon.

This is because of the city's current financial crisis, police department officials said, which resulted in a reduction of police officers.

This essentially involves crashes in parking lots, officials said. Such accidents do not get reported to the State of Ohio and do not require a State of Ohio crash report (OH-1 form).

Residents involved in such accidents are still required to exchange information with the other vehicle's owner/driver before leaving the scene.

