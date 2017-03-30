Gunfire rattles local business while customers still inside

Grandpa's Kitchen, located at 1905 East 55th Street, was damaged by several gunshots on Wednesday night.

Police say someone opened fire on the business while customers were still inside. The building's glass window in the front was hit with the bullets. Nobody was struck by any of the bullets, and the business remained open.

One of the employees told Channel 19 that when he heard the gunshots, he dove into the refridgerator for cover.

