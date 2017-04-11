Does dermaplaning actually shave the years off of your face?

Even though it looks like you're going "under the knife," a client said it's painless.

Each session runs about $55 at the Ohio Clinic, and it's recommended every 3-4 weeks.

The in-office procedure uses a medical grade blade, held at a 45 degree angle, to exfoliate dead, dry skin off your face.

Women will go to great lengths and great expense to shave years off their look. But actually shaving? Yes, it's happening. And it's working.

"Make up goes on a lot smoother, skin much softer, smoother, better texture to the skin," said 38-year-old Carrie O'Donnell.

She said she was noticing dry skin, and wrinkles around her eyes.

"I grew up in Florida so I had a lot of sun damage from being in the sun all those years," O'Donnell said.

About six months ago she turned to dermaplaning at Ohio Clinic Skin Care in Westlake.

"I read about it in a few magazine and online and decided to give it a try," said O'Donnell.

Paramedical Aesthetician, Ulah Allan, said the in-office procedure uses a medical grade blade, held at a 45 degree angle, to exfoliate dead, dry skin off your face.

"It's definitely more of a deeper exfoliation than I would say a scrub or brush that you would get at home," she said.

Even though it looks like you're going "under the knife," O'Donnell said it's painless.

"It feels like a dry razor going over your face," O'Donnell said.

"I always tell people, it feels like a cat licking your face," Allan said, adding there is no turnaround time.

"You can get this done on your lunch break and go right back to work with really glowing radiant skin," she said. "I have sensitive skin so my face gets a little bit red, but within 20-30 minutes after the dermaplaning, you can't even tell I had it done that day."

"The results that you're going to see is an immediate improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, texture in the skin and sometimes it can help brighten the skin back up from the dullness," said Allan.

She said after dermaplaning, your products will also better absorb into the skin, giving you better results with the skin care you're already investing in. Another bonus: you're able to remove that peach fuzz, or vellus hair. And I know what you're wondering: will it make that hair grow back thicker, like the old wives tale says?

"For women, it does not grow back any thicker, it comes back exactly the way that it was," said Allan.

Each session runs about $55 at the Ohio Clinic, and it's recommended every 3-4 weeks.

But, as is the case with many dermatology treatments, professionals say don't grab a disposable razor and shaving cream to try this at home.

"I've heard of women shaving their faces, but a Gillette razor and a dermaplane medical grade razor are not going to give you the same results," Allan said.

Carrie is committed to the treatment, and now recommends it to girlfriends, who compliment her on her fresh face.