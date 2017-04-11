Micro needling: Poking holes in your face is the new thing to look younger

effective treatment plans for older patients are usually three sessions, about 3-6 weeks apart.

Women will try just about anything to improve their skin and look younger, trying masks, peels, Botox and even going under the knife. But it's not a blade, but a needle -- lots of them, that's helping 70-year-old Kathy Holowiecki shave off the years.

"I was noticing it was getting real rough, you could see it peeling," said Holowiecki.

She admitted her skin was neglected, so she committed to a series of micro-needling treatments.

Dr. Gloria Roman, at Ohio Clinic Skin Care in Westlake, uses a 12-needle cartridge to aid in skin rejuvenation, and release good skin growth.

"I'm creating micro perforations, micro holes, micro channels into the skin," said Roman.

He said it improves skin texture, creates collagen and is good for anti-aging, hyper pigmentation and age spots. It can also help with acne and burn scars.

"It's great for very fine lines, lines around the eyes, around the lips, the eyes are heard to get to with almost any procedure so it's very good for around the eyes," said Roman.

Despite appearances, Kathy said it doesn't hurt either.

"To me, it feels good. I really like it," she said.

What she said she really likes is the results.

"My face looks younger. I feel like my skin's like taut, and it's smooth when you touch it. It makes you feel good," Holowiecki said.

The results are so desirable that at home applications are popping up, in a roller ball version, ranging in price from 30-200 dollars. Roman said these work to a lesser degree, but are effective, as long as you use it every day. She said you have to keep it clean to prevent infection or scaring.

Because the at-home micro needling tools enhance penetration of products you're already using, you'll want to choose wisely, she said.

"So if you put a product that has a lot of alcohol ingredients that are very irritating to the skin, you're going to probably harm your skin more than help your skin. That's why you have to use products that are formulated for micro needling," Roman said.

Preventive treatment for people in their 20s can be done in one $185 session. Effective treatment plans for older patients are usually three sessions, about 3-6 weeks apart.

