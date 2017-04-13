Second house fire reported at same Cleveland home in as many days

Cleveland firefighters were called to a home in the 8500 block of Tioga Avenue in Cleveland Thursday morning for a house fire. A significant fire occurred at the same house on Wednesday morning, at approximately the same time.

Thursday morning's incident was first reported at approximately 6:10 a.m. Fire department officials say heavy fire was coming from the structure when they first arrived.

Wednesday morning's fire caused significant damage to the home. The house was reported vacant.

There were no injuries reported during either Wednesday's or Thursday's fires to either civilians or public safety personnel.

