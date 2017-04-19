Wedding Wednesday, Week #1: Choosing the wedding cake

Happy Wednesday! Or should I say, "Happy Wedding Wednesday!"

You typically see me forecasting the weather, but between newscasts, I'm planning something pretty big. Later this summer I'm tying the knot!

When it comes to planning a wedding, I truly have no idea what I'm doing. I have the perfect groom. But venues, cakes, invitations ... it's all hieroglyphics to me. (I am, however, slowly but surely figuring it out.)

Listen, I know there's another "Sam" out there somewhere; a girl who has never really thought about what her wedding would look like. So, let's do this together, shall we?

Over the next several weeks I'll be traveling around northeast Ohio, learning about all things bridal. I want you to come along with me.

For this first week of matrimonial madness, we're talking all about cake!

I went out to the west side for this one.

In the video above is a bit of my morning at Top Tier Cakes in Westlake.

What type of cake will we be chowing down on?

I'm thinking red velvet!

