Cavs Watch Parties: 'Defend the Land' playoff fan guide

Eddie Walker brought his son and daughter with him to enjoy family fun activities during the 2016 NBA playoffs. (Source: WOIO)

The Cavaliers have made it easy for fans to cheer them on in Cleveland as look to go up 3-0 in 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Game 3 of series is Friday night at 7 p.m. in Toronto.

Last month, the team released their official "Defend the Land" playoff fan guide. The guide is a compilation of information for fans on what to do and what to expect in the playoff atmosphere.

While the Cavs are on the road for Games 3 and 4, Quicken Loans Arena will be the place to watch the games. Arena doors will open one hour before tipoff for fans to watch the game on the video scoreboard.

Tickets are $5.00 each and all proceeds will be donated to charity. There is a 6 ticket limit per person.

The setting will be as close to a game-like experiment as you can get without actually have the team playing at home. There are also more than 50 official watch parties located throughout Cleveland.

