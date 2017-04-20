MAP: Areas most likely to flood in NE Ohio

As we enter severe weather season here in Ohio flooding can become an issue. Thunderstorms can dump a tremendous amount of rain in a short period of time.

This leads to rapid runoff into these rivers and creeks. Flash flooding is when these rivers rise rapidly and overflow their banks.

We saw this in Parma and Brooklyn on April 19 at the Big Creek Reservation. The areas most likely to have flooding are in low lying areas along rivers and creeks.



Each dot you see on this map represents a river or creek in our viewing area.

One example is in Valley View along the Cuyahoga River. Areas along the Black, Huron, Grand, and Chagrin Rivers are what we call the “usual suspects” when it comes to flooding around here.

Keep in mind, however, that any river or creek could flood if the rain is heavy enough. Be prepared to take action if this should happen in your neighborhood.

The most important thing is never drive across a flooded road.

