Reports that Dave's Market to relocate flagship store to new location

The owners of Dave's Market on the corner of East 33rd Street and Payne Avenue, in Cleveland, have reportedly released a statement that confirms that they plan on moving their store to a new location at East. 59th and Chester Avenue.

The store on Payne Avenue is the place where the grocery store started close to one hundred years ago with a produce cart.

Many of the customers at the Payne location have been shopping there, their entire lives.



"I've been shopping here for many years," said Issac Carson of Cleveland, "this place is crowded every time I come."



The grocery store is so busy that customers are finding it hard to understand why the store would move.



"A mile is not too far away, but for some people in this neighborhood that have been shopping here for many, many years, and they are elder and may not have transportation, it could be a problem," said Jacqueline Lundy of Cleveland.



At the time this story was written, store representatives could not be reached.

The store manager at the Dave's Market on Payne said he could not be interviewed for this story, but did say he didn't know anything about the store moving.

It's been reported that the Saltzmans' released a statement saying that they were moving because they would have a bigger and better location that would offer more services for their customers like a drive-thru pharmacy and banking. They also say that they will be partnering with the new University Hospitals Rainbow Center for Women and Children to offer special programs.

The Saltzmans have also reportedly said that they are committed to making sure their customers on Payne will have access to transportation to the new location and that they will work with the community to ensure that something positive will occupy the empty building that will be left behind.



"People are going to be sad," said Yolanda Brown of Cleveland. .



"I pray to God that everything goes all right and that they can keep it going. It's been here forever," said Lorette Cole of Cleveland.

