OSHP to crackdown on aggressive, distracted driving

Beginning today, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will work with the Stark County Sheriff's Office to set up target enforcement areas to crack down on distracted and aggressive driving.

A recent study from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration found that fatal crashes that happened as a result of distracted driving are up by 9 percent.

AAA says that traffic deaths related to aggressive driving are up 13 percent compared to the past couple of years.

The program is called "Operation T.R.I.A.D.D."

The OSHP will eventually work with sheriff's departments all over northeast Ohio to set up the targeted areas, but the effort begins in Stark County.

The hope is that traffic deaths will be reduced and everyone will be encouraged to drive more safely.

