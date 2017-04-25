4P News Giveaway Rules - Mario's Spa Certificates 4/25 & 4/26

Just Pay Half

4P News Giveaway

Mario’s International Hotel and Spa

April 25-26, 2017

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Promotion Description . This promotion is sponsored by WOIO-TV, 1717 E. 12th Street, Cleveland, OH 44114 and Mario’s International Hotel and Spa, 35 East Garfield Rd. Aurora, Ohio 44202. Promotion is void where prohibited . By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules .

Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter or win . This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Ohio in the Cleveland DMA/The WOIO viewing area: Ashland county, Ashtabula county, Carroll county, Cuyahoga county, Erie county, Geauga county, Holmes county, Huron county, Lake county, Lorain county, Medina county, Portage county, Richland county, Stark county, Summit county, Tuscarawas county and Wayne county, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WOIO-TV, Mario’s International Hotel and Spa and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion.

How to Enter . Each day during the 4P news on WOIO (beginning April 25 through April 26, 2017), individuals will be encouraged to call 866-464-9646 for a chance to winner a $100 gift certificate to Mario’s International Hotel and Spa or $125 Nu You certificate to Mario’s International Hotel and Spa. If the individual is the 19th caller, that person will win “the certificate of the day”. Two winners in all. One each day (Tuesday, 4/25 and Wednesday, 4/26).

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

Prize(s) . One winner will receive one (1) $100 Gift Certificate to Mario’s International Hotel and Spa on Tuesday, 4/25

& one winner will receive one (1) $125 Nu You gift certificate to Mario's International Hotel and Spa on Wednesday, 4/26. Gift certificates valid at Mario's International Hotel and Spa located at 35 East Garfield Rd. Aurora, Ohio 44202. Certificates are good for six months. A total of two (2) certificates will be given away for a total of $225.

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

How the Prizes are Awarded Each day during the 4P news on WOIO on the specified days above, individuals will be encouraged to call 866-464-9646 for a chance to winner a $100 gift certificate to Mario’s International Hotel and Spa or $125 Nu You certificate to Mario’s International Hotel and Spa. If the individual is the 19th caller, that person will win “the certificate of the day”. Two winners in all. One winner each day (Tuesday, 4/25 and Wednesday, 4/26). Certificates will then be mailed to the winners.

Odds of Winning . The odds of winning based on the number of calls received.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize . In some cases, a driver’s license or other appropriate picture identification may be required to claim a prize.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.

Limitation on Liability . By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights . These official rules are subject to modification by WOIO-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WOIO-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).