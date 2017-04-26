Listen to Martin Luther King, Jr.'s speech from visit to Cleveland's Glenville High School

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered a piercing speech to the students at Glenville High School during a historic visit on April 26, 1967.

Listen to his full speech, courtesy of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District:

He started his speech by saying, "I never feel like a stranger when I come to Cleveland."

He said he had many friends and acquaintances in Cleveland that are always welcoming him. He used the platform to address the problems across the country that were affecting all communities.

Dr. King, Jr. related to the students and faculty by talking about his times growing up. He said he attended a school with 7,000 children. He blamed his difficulty with reading on the overcrowded school.

A lot of his messages from the Glenville High School speech can be considered, by some, relevant today. "Our power does not lie in molotov cocktails. Our power does not lie in bricks and stones. Our power does not lie in bottles. Our power lies in the ability to unite in concrete programs. Our power lies in our ability to say non-violently that we aren't going to take it any longer."

Glenville High School held an event in April 2017 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his visit. The speech was replayed for the attendants. The benefits of the event went towards the Glenville High School Scholarship Program.

