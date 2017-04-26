Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly and active pattern

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Not feeling like May at all coming up the rest of the week. A few showers will be around tonight. The wind will slowly diminish as the night wears on. We will be in between systems tomorrow as the sky clears out for a little while but it will remain chilly. A major storm will get organized in Northern Arkansas by Thursday. A ton of moisture will start to move in at this time. This will end up being a super soaker for our area with windy weather. There could possible flooding concerns so be alert for this.