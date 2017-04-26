Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly and active pattern

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
Not feeling like May at all coming up the rest of the week. A few showers will be around tonight. The wind will slowly diminish as the night wears on. We will be in between systems tomorrow as the sky clears out for a little while but it will remain chilly. A major storm will get organized in Northern Arkansas by Thursday. A ton of moisture will start to move in at this time. This will end up being a super soaker for our area with windy weather. There could possible flooding concerns so be alert for this.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.