Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly and active pattern - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly and active pattern

Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly and active pattern

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Not feeling like May at all coming up the rest of the week.  A few showers will be around tonight.  The wind will slowly diminish as the night wears on.  We will be in between systems tomorrow as the sky clears out for a little while but it will remain chilly.  A major storm will get organized in Northern Arkansas by Thursday.  A ton of moisture will start to move in at this time.  This will end up being a super soaker for our area with windy weather.  There could possible flooding concerns so be alert for this.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly