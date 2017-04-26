Northeast Ohio weather: A much better weather day ahead!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Watch for a little light rain or drizzle on your morning drive. This stuff should wind down by 9:00 AM or so, giving way to gradually decreasing clouds.

Temperature-wise, we’re in store for another cooler-than-average day. Highs will climb into the mid 50s. (Today’s average high is around 66°.)

Soggy End To The Work Week:

A strong low pressure system will develop over the lower Mississippi River Valley today and will move up the Ohio Valley through the end of the week. This system will move into the eastern Great Lakes by Saturday. Until we get this thing away from us, the weather is going to be pretty dreary.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be very wet. Any outdoor activities that you have scheduled during that time will be greatly impacted.

We’ll need to watch local water levels for flooding. Stay tuned!

Temperatures will remain cooler-than-average.

Thursday’s high: 56°

Friday’s high: 60°

Weekend Outlook:

I wish we had better news for the weekend! Unfortunately, it will probably be pretty wet (and cold) on Saturday.

Highs will only top out in the upper 40s on Saturday. We may break 50° on Sunday.

Sunday does hold a little hope! Models indicate that we’ll have to contend with a few spotty showers on Sunday morning. We may see some sun by Sunday afternoon.

Sunshine returns in full force on Monday.

Frost Alerts:

A quick heads up for my gardeners! Temperatures may dip into the upper 30s in some spots Saturday night, Sunday night, and Monday night. You may want to consider covering your plants.