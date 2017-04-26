Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly pattern setting up

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A major system to our west right now will track north of us tomorrow. A big change is happening as much cooler air is building in. Wrap around moisture arrives overnight with showers developing from west to east. You can expect windy weather and showers for the commute tomorrow. We don't think this rain will be too heavy. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 50s tomorrow. Winds will gust over 40 mph. Some drier air arrives Wednesday with the sky becoming partly cloudy. It will remain quite cool.