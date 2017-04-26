Northeast Ohio weather: Major pattern change to bring fall like weather

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A strong cold front is pushing through this evening. This will bring us much cooler air to the region. You'll feel the change by morning. A disturbance later in the day will kick off some spotty showers and storms later in the afternoon and evening. Even cooler air builds in Thursday. We have some lake effect showers and storms in the forecast for Thursday. Waterspouts will be likely out over Lake Erie. Temperatures may not get out of the 60s on Thursday for some.