Northeast Ohio weather: 90s are coming. Oh YES!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning! Early this morning, I am watching a complex of showers and storms just to our northwest. It has weakened, but it still moving toward Lake Erie. The heaviest rain and thunderstorm activity should stay to our north, but I cannot rule out a few hit or miss rain showers in NE Ohio this morning.

The peak timing will be from NOW – 10:00 AM. Not everyone will see rain.

The rest of the day will be dry. Clouds will decrease through the day. Under the influence of warm, southerly winds, we’ll climb into the lower 80s this afternoon! Woohoo!

Record Highs Possible By Mid-Week:

Our warm up will continue through mid-week! Highs will top out in the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

Many locations will challenge record highs.

Some perspective: The average first 90° in Cleveland is around June 15th. (That’s using data from 2000 – now.)

We’ll be a lot cooler by Friday (low 70s).

Rain Chances Going Forward:

Right now I have Wednesday dry! Scattered storms will return by Thursday. We’ll probably dry out for Friday.

Weekend Outlook:

Are you already thinking about the weekend?

Right now it looks like a few storms may move through over the weekend.

Saturday’s high: 83°, evening storms

Sunday’s high: 75°, scattered storms

Cleveland Marathon runners! Temperatures will be around 70° at race time on Sunday morning. A FAR CRY from last year, right?! The GFS model has rain in the area on Sunday morning, but the Euro is dry. We’ll be closely monitoring model trends over the next several days.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.