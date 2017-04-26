Northeast Ohio weather: 90s expected Thursday but cool front moving in later

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Summer pattern continues for another day. Expect a very warm and breezy night. Many area temperatures will not fall out of the 70s overnight. Another hot day (around records) tomorrow. A strong south wind will allow temperatures to rise above 90 degrees again. Spotty storms will be in the area. A cold front moves through Thursday night. This will be the trigger for a few more storms. A few of these storms could be severe in the evening. A noticeable change arrives Friday as much cooler air builds in.

