Northeast Ohio weather: 90s expected Thursday but cool front moving in later

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Summer pattern continues for another day.  Expect a very warm and breezy night.  Many area temperatures will not fall out of the 70s overnight.  Another hot day (around records) tomorrow.  A strong south wind will allow temperatures to rise above 90 degrees again.  Spotty storms will be in the area.  A cold front moves through Thursday night.  This will be the trigger for a few more storms.  A few of these storms could be severe in the evening.  A noticeable change arrives Friday as much cooler air builds in.

