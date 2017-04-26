Northeast Ohio weather: A beautiful start to the work week!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We’re waking up to cool temperatures in the 50s. Some spots have even dropped into the 40s overnight. Brr! You may want to grab a jacket on your way out the door. You won’t need it all day though. Afternoon highs will climb into the low (maybe even a few mid) 70s.

Today really is going to be stunning. We’re forecasting mostly sunny skies and dry weather all day.

As the remnants of Hurricane Irma begin to move northwest into the southeast and Mid-South, high clouds will blow into NE Ohio overnight.

Remnants Of Irma – Where Are They Going?

The center of Irma is moving through Florida this morning, but rain bands extend well north into Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. Irma’s high cloud cover will continue to move into NE Ohio tomorrow. We do not, however, expect any rain from Irma on Tuesday.

By tomorrow night, Irma will just be a remnant area of low pressure sitting over west Tennessee. A few of Irma’s showers could clip NE Ohio on Tuesday night, but the highest likelihood of that happening is in our far southern counties.

We’re most likely to see the impact of Irma’s dissipating remnants on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It won’t be anything major. We’re just looking at scattered, occasional rain showers during that time.

Major Warm Up Coming:

The big story on a local scale this week will be our warming temperatures!

Tuesday’s high: 75°

Wednesday’s high: 81°

Thursday’s high: 75°

Friday’s high: 80°

Weekend Outlook:

Rain chances come to an end, as Irma’s remnants move east.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High: 82°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 82°