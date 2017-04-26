Northeast Ohio weather: A beautiful Thursday ahead! GO CAVS!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! There won’t be ANY rain in our forecast today! Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 70s.

It will be a little blustery from time to time. We’re looking at sustained winds out of the northwest at 5 – 10 mph. Winds may gust up to 20 mph.

We’ll remain dry tonight, as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. If you’re headed out and about to watch the Cavs game, you can leave your umbrella at home. LET’S GO CAVS!

Small Rain Chance Friday:

Friday's forecast is a little tough! Rain chances are not looking as impressive as they once were.

The latest short range model guidance indicates that we could see a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon/early evening hours. I’d keep an umbrella ready to go just in case!

Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook:

Good news! We have removed rain from Saturday’s forecast…at least for most of NE Ohio. I still can’t rule out some late-day showers and storms in the southern/southwestern end of our viewing area.

Saturday’s high: 74° (Cooler by the lakeshore)

Sunday still appears to be the wettest day of the weekend! Occasional showers and storms are likely.

Sunday’s high: 85°

