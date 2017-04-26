Northeast Ohio weather: A cool, Fall-like ending to the work week!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning! We’re off to another cool start today. Highs will only climb into the mid 60s this afternoon. (Have you turned your heat on yet? Don’t laugh! I considered it yesterday! I held strong though!)

Short Term Forecast:

We’re waking up to some lake effect rain showers in many of our typical lake effect spots. That is where most of the rain will stay through the morning.

I wouldn’t rule out a few rain showers outside of the Snow Belt today, but they’ll be pretty spotty. Not everyone will see rain.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Weekend Outlook:

High pressure will finally take hold this weekend. That means increasing sunshine and dry weather for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll stay pretty cool though.

Saturday’s high: 65°

Sunday’s high: 69°

When Is It Going To Warm Up?

We should return to at least the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Some of us may get there as soon as Sunday.

Will Hurricane Irma Impact Ohio:

Longer range model guidance does bring the remnants of what is now Hurricane Irma north next week. There is some disagreement within the models though, so this is not a guarantee.

At this time, we’re thinking we’ll see cloudy skies and rain showers on Wednesday. Should Irma make it all the way up here, we do not expect any severe weather. Just rain.