Northeast Ohio weather: A dry ending to the work week!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! I’ll warn you! It feels every bit like an October morning. It’s cool, it’s breezy…I would grab a jacket or sweater on the way out the door.

We won’t warm up much today. Highs will only top out in the mid 60s. It will be blustery all day too.

The good news is that we should see a bit more sunshine today; at least through the first half of the day! Expect a blend of sun and high clouds for this last day of the work week.

Friday Night Football Weather:

It will be cool and breezy tonight! We’re forecasting temperatures in the low 60s at kickoff. Temperatures will drop into the 50s by the final snap.

All local games should be dry.

Weekend Outlook:

The remnants of Harvey will be moving through the Ohio Valley today. If you’re traveling south to Cincinnati or Louisville, be careful. Flash Flood Watches are in place down there.

The remnants will weaken as they move north toward central and northern Ohio. Those of you in our southern counties could see rain as soon as 1:00 AM Saturday. By dawn Saturday we may be contending with some showers in the Cleveland metro area.

I really don’t think it’s going to rain every second on Saturday. However, there will be occasional showers around. It will also be cool and blustery! Temperatures will only top out in the mid 60s. (Areas that see less rain may be a bit warmer.)

For the most part, rain totals will be less than 1”. (We could use the rain!) Those of you south of Akron *could* see up to 1” by the time it’s all said and done.

A few scattered showers may linger through Saturday night.

Some showers may try to stick around into Sunday morning, but most of us will be drying out and clearing out by then. Sunday will definitely be the better day of the weekend! We’re forecasting highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll have a lot of sun around by Sunday afternoon.

Labor Day (Monday) will be gorgeous! Highs will be in the lower 80s, under a blend of sun and clouds.