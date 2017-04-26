Northeast Ohio weather: A dry Tuesday ahead; watching what’s left of Irma!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Today is going to be wonderful! Expect a mix of sun and high level clouds. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s. (I don’t know about you, but I am loving this warm weather!)

High clouds will continue to stream in through the night, as Irma’s remnants drift north-northwest into west Tennessee/western Kentucky. A few spotty showers could make their way into our far southern counties. Rain should hold off in Cleveland until the wee-morning hours.

Remnants Of Irma – How Do They Impact Us?

What’s left of Irma will drift north into the Ohio Valley tomorrow into Thursday. We aren’t expecting a ton of rain with this. At this time, we’re just forecasting occasional showers and storms from Wednesday through Thursday. Neither day will be a complete wash, but you will need your umbrella from time to time.

The remnants will move east and away from us Thursday night into Friday.

Summer Isn’t Over Yet:

The big story on a local scale this week will be our warming temperatures!

Wednesday’s high: 78°

Thursday’s high: 74°

Friday’s high: 79°

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 81°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 83°