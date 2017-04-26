Northeast Ohio weather: A Fall-like ending to the work week!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We’re waking up in the 50s, so you may want to grab a jacket on your way out the door. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the low 70s.

We’ll begin the day with some lake effect cloudiness. It wouldn’t surprise me if we had a few sprinkles or light rain showers early this morning. Any rain that develops should wind down by mid-morning. Clouds will gradually part through the day.

Friday Night Forecast:

I can’t believe we are already talking about high school football! If you’re going to any of the local games tonight, a sweatshirt or a jacket wouldn’t be a bad idea. Kickoff temperatures will be in the 60s. We’ll drop into the 50s by the final snap.

The weather for the Indians game also looks fantastic, albeit cool. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s at first pitch.

We will be dry this evening…until about midnight or so. At that time, we could see some light, spotty lake effect rain develop.

Weekend Outlook:

No changes here! The weekend will be fantastic and Fall-like.

Saturday: Gradually decreasing clouds. High: 73°

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. High: 75°