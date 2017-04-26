Northeast Ohio weather: A few showers and storms possible today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Watch for areas of patchy, dense fog this morning, especially west of I-77. Fog should erode by mid-morning…if not a bit sooner.

Otherwise, today will feature variable cloudiness and highs near 80°. With a light breeze from the north, today will feel fantastic!

I would take an umbrella along, just to be on the safe side. A few hit or miss showers/storms may pop up this afternoon. The peak timing for rain will be from noon – 8:00 PM.

Up Next - Thursday Cold Front:

Our next weather maker will come in the form of a cold front. This will push through on Thursday morning, bringing us scattered showers/storms for the morning commute.

The front is also going to usher in some cooler, drier air. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be around 70°. (Overnight lows on Friday morning? Low 50s! Whew!)

At this time, Friday looks dry and windy. Expect increasing high level clouds through the day, as the remnants of Harvey move through the Ohio Valley.

Weekend Outlook:

The remnants of Harvey are still expected to move north through the mid-South (Memphis area) and into the Ohio Valley by the tail end of the work week.

Harvey’s remnants will not bring us major weather impacts. However, as I mentioned above, I do think we will notice more cloud cover through the day Friday.

We are still thinking that the remnants could clip our forecast area on Saturday, bringing us a few scattered showers. The highest chances for rain will be south and southeast of Cleveland. Even then, it does look like the Ohio Valley will see more rain from this than we will.

Saturday: Cloudy and windy with a chance of rain showers. High: 72°.

Sunday: Decreasing clouds and breezy conditions. High: 77°.