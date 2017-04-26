Northeast Ohio weather: A mainly dry stretch ahead

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Dry air in place with a clear sky will lead to some coolish temperatures once again. Tomorrow looks mainly dry. I went partly cloudy and comfortable. There is a slight chance of some sprinkles or spotty showers late afternoon as a very weak disturbance crosses the area. Some milder air builds in Saturday. The first half of the weekend will be dry. Storms are back in play Sunday.

