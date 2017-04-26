Northeast Ohio weather: A 'sunderful' way to end the short workweek!

From Meteorologist Jon Loufman:

Good Morning, Folks,

Sunshine & Blue Skies for most of today

Light Northwest breeze

Storm threat Sunday

A "sunderful" way to end the short workweek! We'll see a few afternoon clouds and there is a very slight chance of some sprinkles or spotty showers late afternoon along the Northeastern lakeshore as a very weak disturbance crosses the area. Some milder air builds in Saturday. The first half of the weekend will be dry and pleasant. Storms are back in play Saturday night and on Sunday.

