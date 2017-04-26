Northeast Ohio weather: It's beginning to look & feel more like winter: More White stuff on the way!

It'll look more like winter this weekend gray cold with some light Lake Effect snow at times. The good news is that you can get out and get your holiday errands the bad news is that you'll need to be bundled up. Light snow could a a slightly bigger problem on the Eastside, but nothing that really should slow you down. At the worst an 1" Saturday afternoon maybe another 2-3" by Sunday morning but that's about it. Sunday is going to be gray windy and extremely cold. We could see more Lake effect snow Sunday night. But again the accumulation totals would be very light....another 1-2". But looking ahead: It is going to be a very active-wintry-cold-windy-snowy week ahead. We could even see our first school closing this week. But for now enjoy the weekend.