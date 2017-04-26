Northeast Ohio weather: ALERT for snow and wind as arctic air builds in

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Well here we go! A system snow will develop tonight across the entire area. The worst conditions with this will unfortunately be during the morning drive. I expect very slippery travel and possible school closings. The Cleveland area will get 2 to 4 inches with heavier totals east. Around 1" in the Akron-Canton area. A blast of arctic air builds in tomorrow behind this storm. Very strong northwest winds will blow the snow around. Wind gusts could be over 40 mph at times. Temperatures crash through the 20s area wide. Lake effect snow bands could lead to heavy snow accumulation where the persistent squalls set up. I could see over a foot of snow by tomorrow night in parts of the snowbelt east of Cleveland. Prepare yourself for dangerous winter conditions the next few days.