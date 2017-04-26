Northeast Ohio weather: Another cool night ahead

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

High thin clouds are streaming in from the south attached to Tropical Storm Irma. It will still be a cool night however. The big storm to our south will track into Northern Mississippi tomorrow then slowly to the northeast. A little moisture could sneak into areas south of Cleveland tomorrow afternoon. I went spotty showers from south to north. We could see some spotty light showers Tuesday night in Northern Ohio. The humidity will be on the rise as we tap into some tropical moisture. Wednesday looks mainly dry during the day. More rain from Irma appears to develop Wednesday night.