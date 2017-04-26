Northeast Ohio weather: Another day of HIGH heat!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Record Heat Possible Today:

Good morning! Today will be another unseasonably warm day! We’re headed into the lower 90s this afternoon. Today’s record high for Cleveland is 91° (1962).

Today will also be very windy with sustained southwest winds at 15 – 25 mph. Winds may gust as high as 35 – 40 mph. Hang on to your hat!

Expect a partly sunny, dry day.

Storms Around Later:

We have a cold front to our west this morning. That’ll swing through this evening, sparking showers and storms. The peak timing will be from 4:00 PM – midnight. Some storms may be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging wind and hail.

Storms should wind down long before dawn tomorrow.

Cooler Air Arrives Tomorrow:

In the wake of tonight’s cold front, we really cool things down tomorrow. We’re waking up in the 70s today. This time tomorrow, we’ll be waking up in the 50s!

Temperatures will only top out in the low 60s tomorrow afternoon. Expect decreasing clouds through the day.

Weekend Outlook:

We’ll warm back up for the weekend but it won’t be quite as hot as it is now.

Saturday’s high: 75°, a mix of sun and clouds

Sunday’s high: 79°, scattered storms (mainly in the afternoon/evening)

Cleveland Marathon runners! Temperatures will be in the upper 60s at race time on Sunday morning. We’ll rise into the lower 70s by 11:00 AM.

Both the Euro and GFS models have rain in the area on Sunday morning, but I am still not totally sold on this. I still think most of the rain will hold off until late Sunday morning/Sunday afternoon.

We do, however, need to watch this closely.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.