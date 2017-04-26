Northeast Ohio weather: Another frosty night ahead

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Another Frosty Night:

Skies will remain clear tonight. Winds will also be backing off through the night. As temperatures drop into the lower to mid 30s, I do expect patchy frost to develop.

If you have agricultural interests, you'll want to take measures to cover your plants.

Put Your Umbrellas Away:

To say that last week was a wet one would be an understatement. Today is only May 8th and we've already accumulated over two inches of rainfall in Cleveland. (We've accumulated over two and a half inches in Akron!)

This week will be MUCH drier. I do not have any rain in the forecast until Wednesday night.

We may see a few stray showers on Friday. Some here and there showers are also possible through the weekend.

No Significant Warm-Up:

I wish that I had some 70s and 80s to tell you about, but unfortunately, there's no major warm-up in our forecast any time soon.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.