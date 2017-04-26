Northeast Ohio weather: Another gorgeous day ahead!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning! Did you enjoy Monday’s weather? You’ll love today’s too!

Short Term Forecast:

It’s on the chilly side again this morning. Most of us are waking up in the 30s. (Brr!) By 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, we’ll climb into the upper 50s. Expect a mostly to partly sunny sky.

If you’re making plans for tonight, plan for dry weather! Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s. There may be some patchy frost in low-lying areas away from the lake. Frost should not be a widespread issue.

Drier Pattern Dominates:

After several soggy days, we’ll get a chance to dry out this week. I expect us to stay dry through tomorrow. We may see a few showers Wednesday night, but those should move out by mid-morning Thursday.

For now, Friday also looks dry.

Minor Warm-Up Ahead:

May has been off to a very cool start! The average high temperature for the first 8 days of May? 57°. (“Normal” highs this time of the year are starting to approach the upper 60s.)

Luckily, we’re going to see a little warming trend over the next few days.

Wednesday: 61°

Thursday: 62°

Friday: 65°

Saturday: 68°

Sunday: 59° (Yikes! We do cool down by the end of the weekend.)

Mother’s Day Weekend Outlook:

This is just one of many reminders from me to go get your lovely mom something nice for Mother’s Day!

At this time, we have a few hit or miss showers in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Right now neither day looks like a washout.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.