Northeast Ohio weather: Another gorgeous day before rain chances increase!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Low pressure will pass by to our north on Wednesday. As it does so, it'll drag a cold front into the area. The front will stall out, and then it will linger nearby for a few days.

It's going to be another dry and chilly start to the day. Most of us are waking up in the 50s. There are a lot of 40s out there too.

Despite this Fall-like morning, it won't feel like Fall this afternoon. We're headed for the lower 80s! Expect wall to wall sunshine all day long.

We'll remain clear and dry through the night. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s.

Rain Chances Increase This Week:

Our cold front will move in tomorrow, bringing a chance of late day rain showers. The best chances for rain will be in the evening.

As I mentioned above, the front will stall out nearby this week. That will keep a chance of rain in the forecast every day through Saturday. At this time, Friday and Saturday look like our wettest days.

Wednesday's high: 82°

Thursday's high: 75°

Friday's high: 72°

Weekend Outlook:

If you have outdoor plans for Saturday, you may want to have an indoor backup plan in place. Rain is looking like a good bet. Saturday will also be quite windy.

Sunday looks beautiful, dry, and blustery!

Saturday's high: 84°

Sunday's high: 80°