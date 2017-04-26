Northeast Ohio weather: Another Sweltering Record Breaker

From Jon Loufman:

* Sweltering sunshine continues

* No real rain threat

* Cooler Later this Week

We broke another record yesterday and could do it again today! It will stay hot over the next few days. We could see records fall today (90°) and Monday (88°). The weather pattern across the country keeps us under the influence of strong high pressure the entire weekend. Sunshine is in the forecast until Wednesday afternoon when relief will start working it's way to us. Temperatures will be unseasonably hot going into this week as well. Find a way to stay cool!