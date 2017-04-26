Northeast Ohio weather: Arctic air follows the storm

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
An arctic blast follows the winter storm through this weekend. A strong north wind Saturday will lead to wind chills approaching zero or even below zero. Lake effect flurries will be possible but not much more than that. Air temperatures Saturday night could drop to around zero. Sunday will feature more sun but it will be very cold. The next system arrives on Monday for the holiday. Light snow develops from west to east by afternoon.
