Northeast Ohio weather: Here comes the snow!

Christmas Eve Sunday will keep temps just below the freezing mark and we'll start seeing snow flying anytime after lunch. We see scattered snow showers in the early afternoon and then wide spread snow through the evening. Driving this evening will be tough in some areas and heading to Midnight mass might take you longer. It's going to be a slow travel day later this evening. We could 1-2" of snow by the evening time and another 1-3" overnight. Christmas morning is going to be windy with wind chills in the single digits and we'll be dealing with Lake Effect for the Holiday. Some areas East and along the lake shore line could see another 1" of snow as the winds will be icy cold and blowing out of the west. We take a turn for even colder temps starting Tuesday as some extremely cold-dry air comes into NE Ohio and stay through the New Years weekend. Our next snow event comes in Friday afternoon.

Happy Holidays!