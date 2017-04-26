Northeast Ohio weather: Be wary of winter weather advisories - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Be wary of winter weather advisories

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jon Loufman:

Lake effect snow advisories are in place for all of us through 4 p.m. with a lake effect snow warning for Lake, Geauga & Ashtabula counties. 

This is "classic" winter weather for us with the exception of temperatures that are well below average. 

Don't be surprised if we see a wind chill advisory put into effect tonight for wind chills in the teens below zero. 

Lake snow totals in the snow belt could include up to an additional 5 inches through tomorrow.

