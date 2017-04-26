Northeast Ohio weather: Big pattern change for NE Ohio! - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Big pattern change for NE Ohio!

Northeast Ohio weather: Big pattern change for NE Ohio!

By Samantha Roberts, Meteorologist
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Today (and the next few days) will be a far cry from the beautiful Labor Day we enjoyed.

The storms have moved out, but the clouds will hang around for most of the day. A few passing rain showers are possible through the day today. Highs will only top out in the lower 70s.

Drearier Pattern Takes Shape:

An upper level disturbance will linger over NE Ohio through late Thursday. That means that the rest of the work week will feature mostly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and a chance for here and there showers each day.

Wednesday’s high: 70°
Thursday’s high: 65°
Friday’s high: 68°

Early Weekend Outlook:

The good news is that we’ll clear out just in time for the weekend, as high pressure takes hold! Right now, models are hinting at a lot of sunshine for the upcoming weekend.

Saturday’s high: 70°
Sunday’s high: 72°

