Northeast Ohio weather: The worst of this bitter cold spell yet to come

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Another arctic front is forecast to track through the region tonight. This will usher in the worst of the cold when you combine the arctic air with the wind that is forecast to go up tomorrow. There is enough moisture for some lake effect snow to develop. Most of the lake snow will be along and east of the I-77 corridor where snow accumulation is likely. It will be flurries elsewhere. It will be dangerous to be outside for a long period of time starting tomorrow morning. Wind chills will be in the 10 to 20 below range right through Friday night. Look for widespread school closings especially Friday.

