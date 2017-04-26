Northeast Ohio weather: Bitterly cold weather sticking around!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

High pressure moved into NE Ohio overnight. Arctic air will stay locked in through the weekend.

Morning Commuter Alert:

There is still just a little bit of lake effect snow falling in spots this morning. You'll also want to watch for slick or icy patches on local roadways. Additionally, please give yourself time to clean the snow off of your car. Some snow fell overnight.

Short Term Forecast:

The little bit of snow that we do have out there this morning should wind down through the day, as high pressure moves over us. It is lake effect though, so it may take a while for it to all come to an end. Additional snowfall accumulation will be light.

Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy and cold.

9:00 AM: 6°, Noon: 13°, 5:00 PM: 14°

Our break in the snow will be short lived. An area of synoptic snow ("system snow") will move in after midnight. Be careful if you'll be traveling around the area overnight. This little disturbance will bring us another 1" of snow.

More Snow Through Friday:

The system snow will end pretty quickly early Friday morning. However, we expect more lake effect snow to fire up during the day Friday.

Short range model guidance indicates that the snow will begin in the Primary Snow Belt during the day Friday. This snow may spread west into the Cleveland area on Friday evening.

Friday's high: 19°

Holiday Weekend Outlook:

Snow and cold will remain our big weather stories through the weekend.

Saturday's high: 15°, snow showers likely

Sunday's high (New Year's Eve): 13°, flurries

Monday's high: 12°, lake effect snow showers

If you're making plans for Sunday night, plan for COLD temperatures in the single digits. Lake effect snow showers are possible.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.