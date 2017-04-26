Northeast Ohio weather: Chill is in the air and windy

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A chilly air mass has moved in tonight. Temperatures will drop well in the 50s by morning. A gusty north wind is off of the lake. The remnants from Harvey will track across Southern Ohio Saturday. We are expecting the clouds to increase again tomorrow and the wind will pick up to over 30 mph gusts along the lakeshore tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures remain chilly. Dress like it was October for the Friday night football games. Light rain showers will make their way into Northern Ohio Saturday. Temperatures may not make it into the mid 60s for a high Saturday afternoon. Thick cloud cover is expected.