Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly and unsettled start to the weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The timing isn't very good with the remnants of Harvey impacting our weather on Saturday. Thick cloud cover is in the forecast with showers around and areas of drizzle. It will not be a pretty day and it will be chilly. Temperatures struggle to get into the mid 60s Saturday afternoon. The track of the remnants will go south then east of Cleveland. The best risk of showers appears to be after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. The shower threat lingers into Saturday night. Improving conditions and a warming trend is in play Sunday and Labor Day. Some lingering spotty showers are expected east of I-77 Sunday. Labor Day looks dry for everybody.