Northeast Ohio weather: Clearing skies tonight

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

High pressure will begin to take over the area. This will bring clearing skies for the evening hours tonight. Tomorrow is looking to be a nice day with the highs in the lower to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Friday will bring our next possible chance for rain in the evening with an approaching warm front for the weekend. It will be relatively nice with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 70s with some partly cloudy skies.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.