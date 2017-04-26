Northeast Ohio weather: Clouds move in with temps in the 80s

From Meteorologist Jon Loufman:

Today's sun/clouds mix will feature more clouds than sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Under fair skies, temperatures will be milder tonight as lows dip into the mid 60s. Wednesday brings more partly cloudy skies with highs again in the mid 80s. The next threat of rain begins Thursday and carries through Friday. Monday's eclipse weather will include some clouds from time to time.