Northeast Ohio weather: Cold and snow rule the weekend forecast!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

Another clipper system will move over NE Ohio this evening. Arctic air will pool into the area this weekend. Arctic air will remain in place into next week.

Morning Commuter Alert:

Good morning to you! Very early this morning, we have some light snow falling across NE Ohio. Temperatures are well below freezing, so there may be some slick spots on the roadways. This snow should come to an end for most of us by sunrise. (Sunrise is at 7:53 AM today.)

Short Term Forecast:

For most of us, today will just be cloudy and cold.

9:00 AM: 14°, Noon: 18°, 5:00 PM: 18°

However, we do expect lake effect snow to develop in the Primary Snow Belt as the day goes on. The snow may be heavy, so please use caution on the evening commute. The snow may slip into the Cleveland metro area by late-afternoon.

Another clipper will move in tonight. This feature will provide the focus for about 1" – 2" of snowfall area-wide.

Saturday – Cold, Windy, and Snowy:

Snow showers will continue into your Saturday. Accumulation will be generally light outside of the Snow Belts, but snow showers and snow squalls will be on-going out east. Please use extreme caution when traveling on the East Side.

Highs will climb into the lower 20s.

Sunday – Cold And Quiet:

For most of NE Ohio, snow will really wind down on Sunday. It'll be a mostly cloudy and cold day. Highs will only top out in the lower to mid teens.

Some lake effect may linger in the Primary Snow Belt.

Snowfall Forecast:

Here is our thinking regarding snowfall totals from today through Sunday evening.

Cleveland metro area, West Side, Akron, Medina, Secondary Snow Belt: 3" – 6"

Primary Snow Belt: 8" – 12"

Sandusky, Mansfield, Wooster, southern Stark County, New Philadelphia: 2" – 4"

Note: Higher totals are possible where bands set up and are most persistent.

New Year's Forecast:

If you're headed out Sunday night to ring in the New Year, bundle up! We're going to be in the single digits all night. Flurries are possible. Some lake effect snow may be on-going on the Primary Snow Belt.

We won't warm up much for New Year's Day. Highs on Monday will only be in the lower teens. It'll be a mostly cloudy and windy day. Lake effect snow showers are possible.

