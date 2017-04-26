Northeast Ohio weather: Cold front tomorrow ends the heat wave

(Source: WOIO) CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
All is clear and humid tonight. A cold front will track through tomorrow. It will still be warm and humid with only some spotty showers with the front. Much cooler air builds in Wednesday night. Temperatures fall through the 60s. I think temperatures on Thursday stay below 70 degrees. It will be a breezy north wind. Needless to say the heat wave is done.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.