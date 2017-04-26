Northeast Ohio weather: Cold night ahead

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

It's a tricky forecast for temperatures tonight. We know it's going to be cold everywhere but how cold? That depends on the cloud cover. Look for a big temperature drop where the sky is partly cloudy this evening. You won't see as big of a drop where clouds persist. Everybody will see increasing clouds overnight. Morning temperatures will generally be in the upper teens then. Another clipper system will track north of us tomorrow afternoon. The wind will pick up and a shot of some light snow develops during the afternoon. Minor snow is expected with it. A period of lake effect snow Friday night could give the snow belt east another 1 to 4 inches of snow with locally heavier amounts.