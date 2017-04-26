Northeast Ohio weather: Cool ending to the work week!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Happy Friday! Today will be MUCH cooler than the last three days. We’re pretty warm out of the gate, but we’ll drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s through the day.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today. While we are not expecting widespread rain today, a few lighter, hit or miss showers may pop up, mainly south of Medina.

Beautiful Start To The Weekend:

Saturday will (for the most part) be spectacular! We’ll wake up in the 50s. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 70s. We’re looking at variable cloudiness through the day.

I do have a chance of scattered rain showers and storms in by the evening, as a warm front moves in from the southwest.

Watch For Rain On Sunday:

A cold front will swing through on Sunday, providing the focus for more showers and storms. I am truly hoping these hold off until the afternoon. We want a dry Cleveland Marathon, right?!

Unfortunately, we may run into a few showers (maybe even a few storms) during the race. Scattered showers and storms will continue into the afternoon and evening.

Morning temperatures: Mid to upper 60s

Afternoon temperatures: Upper 70s

Despite the threat for rain, at least we won’t have to deal with the bitter cold of last year’s race.

Looking Ahead:

We’ll start next week off on a dry note. At this time, things to look a bit unsettled from Tuesday through Thursday. Showers and storms will be possible each day.

